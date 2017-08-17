Hamptons Event Highlights, August 19–20: Artists & Writers Game, Dan’s Literary Salon & More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Home Run Challenge

When: August 19, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

What: Prior to the 69th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game on August 19, sluggers can take the field at Herrick Park in East Hampton in a fierce and friendly home-run-derby-style competition. As the crowd in the stands goes wild, teams of two have 60 seconds to see how many balls they can send over the outfield walls. The winning team members will receive Hamptons Home Run Challenge Trophies, a $500 gift certificate to Pierre’s in Bridgehampton and 4 tickets to the 2018 Dan’s GrillHampton!

Contact: awgame.org

69th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

When: August 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

What: Come see this fun softball game between celebrity artists and writers where everybody wins! This event benefits the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, the Phoenix Academy, The Retreat and East End Hospice.

Contact: awgame.org

*See our special Artists & Writers program in the center of this week’s issue of Dan’s Papers.

RUN

22nd Annual Ellen’s Run

When: August 20, 9 a.m.

Where: Parrish Memorial Hall, Southampton Hospital, 265 Herrick Road, Southampton

What: This annual 5k raises money for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which works to fight breast cancer. Proceeds from the run help fund state-of-the-art technology such as digital mammography equipment.

Contact: 212-840-0916, ellenhermanson.org/events

READING

Dan’s Literary Salon

When: August 20, 4 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: In honor of Dan’s Papers, you are cordially invited to Dan’s Literary Salon Readings. Past entrants from the Literary Prize competitions will read their entries, and Dan will be read a work of his own as well. Enjoy wine and cheese and celebrate local writers.

Contact: DansPapers.com

CONCERT

Cynthia Erivo

When: August 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: The Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning singer and actress performs show tunes, R&B, pop, soul and more.

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

