Hamptons Food Pics: Montauk Summer Eats

Bacon-Wrapped Monkfish from Clam and Chowder House at Salivar's Dock (@clamandchowderhouse on Instagram)
August 16, 2017 by Hamptons Food Pics

Montauk restaurants, food fans and amateur chefs are out in force on Instagram this week, chronicling their favorite summer eats, including fresh seafood, beautiful local produce, quality carryout, creative cuisine, sweet desserts, savory meats and even some vegetarian or vegan options. From meaty lobster rolls and decadent mac ‘n’ cheese—with truffles or lobster, your choice—to unique buffalo-blue cheese corn on the cob,”bangin'” fish tacos, and luscious pecan-glazed doughnuts, Montauk has it all.

We challenge anyone to peruse this intimate and mouthwatering collection of food photos and not immediately begin planning a culinary pilgrimage to The End. A bounty of tasty offerings awaits!

Should you feel inspired to take your own Hamptons or North Fork food photos, and you’d like to see them on DansPapers.com or our @danspapers Instagram account, tag us or use the hashtag #hamptonsfoodpics.

See more Hamptons Food Pics

Related Articles

Lobster clawHamptons Food Porn: Luscious LobsterSeafood lobster musselsHamptons Food Porn: Sumptuous SeafoodEggs BenedictHamptons Food Porn: Eggcellent Eggstomato saladHamptons Best Food Photos This Week: September 17–21

BACK TO Blog Du Jour

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
Skip to toolbar