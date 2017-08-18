Hamptons Kids’ Events, August 19–21: Future Artists & Writers Clinic, Pony Rides & More

by Lee Meyer

Enrich your kids' lives with these great events in the Hamptons.



SPECIAL EVENTS

Future Artists & Writers Clinic

When: August 19, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

What: On Saturday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. children between the ages of 5 to 11 will be able to participate in the Future Artists & Writers Kids Clinic! Participants will Throw, Bat & Run! The clinic will be instructional and will include: Defensive Reads, Base Running, Batting Practice & Swing Lab and more!

Contact: awgame.org

PUPPETS

“Sleeping Beauty”

When: August 19, 11 a.m.

Where: Goat on a Boat at Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: Tanglewood Marionettes presents their production of the classic fairy tale. In this version, a painted storybook opens to reveal each scene, with hand-crafted marionettes brought to life by a master puppeteer.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

BUILD

Lego Club

When: August 20, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can build with Lego and leave their works-in-progress, plan future sessions with the staff and more. This event is appropriate for children of all ages.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

OUTDOORS

Pony Rides

When: August 20, 10 a.m.

Where: Stony Hill Stables Foundation, 268 Town Lane, Amagansett

What: Kids of all ages can ride a pony at the Stony Hill Stables Foundation. All proceeds benefit the Foundation, which provides scholarships to local kids for riding lessons and summer camp.

Contact: 631-267-3203, stonyhillstables.com

FUN

Neighborhood Nights

When: August 21, 5 p.m.

Where: The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: Drop your child off for an evening of summer fun and activities. This free program offers music, arts and crafts, basketball, parties, water activities and more. Weather permitting, kids will also be transported to the Southampton Youth Services Recreation Center to use the outdoor swimming pool and game room. This event is appropriate for kids in grades K–4.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov