Hamptons Kids’ Events, August 4–7: Art for Kids, Bubbles & More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons.
BUBBLES
Bubble Trouble with Jeff the Bubble Guy
When: August 4, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubbles, Jeff Boyer will wow you and your kids in this one-man show.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
PARTY
Friday Night Drop-Off Dance Party
When: August 4, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Kids ages 3 and up are invited to join the Museum staff for dinner and dancing under the disco ball!
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org
ART
The World of Art for Kids
When: August 5, 10 a.m.
Where: Studio144 @ The Golden Eagle, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton
What: Spend Saturday morning drawing, painting and sculpting with found and recycled materials like clay, painting tools and more. This event, taught by Virva Hinnemo, is appropriate for ages 6–11.
Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com
BUILD
Lego Club
When: August 6, 10 a.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton
What: Kids can build with Lego and leave their works-in-progress, plan future sessions with the staff and more. This event is appropriate for children of all ages.
Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org
FUN
Neighborhood Nights
When: August 7, 5 p.m.
Where: The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders
What: Drop your child off for an evening of summer fun and activities. This free program offers music, arts and crafts, basketball, parties, water activities and more. Weather permitting, kids will also be transported to the Southampton Youth Services Recreation Center to use the outdoor swimming pool and game room. This event is appropriate for kids in grades K–4.
Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov