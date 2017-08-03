Hamptons Kids’ Events, August 4–7: Art for Kids, Bubbles & More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons.



BUBBLES

Bubble Trouble with Jeff the Bubble Guy

When: August 4, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubbles, Jeff Boyer will wow you and your kids in this one-man show.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

PARTY

Friday Night Drop-Off Dance Party

When: August 4, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids ages 3 and up are invited to join the Museum staff for dinner and dancing under the disco ball!

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

ART

The World of Art for Kids

When: August 5, 10 a.m.

Where: Studio144 @ The Golden Eagle, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: Spend Saturday morning drawing, painting and sculpting with found and recycled materials like clay, painting tools and more. This event, taught by Virva Hinnemo, is appropriate for ages 6–11.

Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com

BUILD

Lego Club

When: August 6, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can build with Lego and leave their works-in-progress, plan future sessions with the staff and more. This event is appropriate for children of all ages.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

FUN

Neighborhood Nights

When: August 7, 5 p.m.

Where: The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: Drop your child off for an evening of summer fun and activities. This free program offers music, arts and crafts, basketball, parties, water activities and more. Weather permitting, kids will also be transported to the Southampton Youth Services Recreation Center to use the outdoor swimming pool and game room. This event is appropriate for kids in grades K–4.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov