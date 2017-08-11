Hamptons Kids’ Events, August 11-14: Party at the Parrish and More

by What To Do

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more visit, events.DansPapers.com.



MAGIC

The Amazing Max

When: August 11, 11 a.m.

Where: Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue

What: Off-Broadway illusionist Max Darwin, who has been seen on Nickelodeon and National Geographic.

Contact: 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

ART

Pollock Family Drip Painting

When: August 12, 10 a.m.

Where: Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center, 830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton

What: Families can explore the home and studio of artists Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner, then drip paint and create outdoor art on the grounds.

Contact: 631-502-0790, imaginearted.com

BUILD

Lego Club

When: August 13, 10 a.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

What: Kids can build with Lego and leave their works-in-progress, plan future sessions with the staff and more. This event is appropriate for children of all ages.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

PARTY

Summer Family Party

When: August 13, 3 p.m.

Where: Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill

What: For kids of all ages—flip-book photo booth, art projects with local artists, scavenger hunt, great food and more.

Contact: 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

FUN

Neighborhood Nights

When: August 14, 5 p.m.

Where: The Drop Spot, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

What: Drop your child off for a free evening of summer fun and activities.

Contact: 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov