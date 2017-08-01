Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 1, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Shin to knee to thigh high, glassy little longboard waves this a.m., yet again…

Wind Forecast:

SSW winds 5–15 Mph.

Water Temp: 69°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 3:28 a.m. • LOW: 9:14 a.m. • HIGH: 3:54 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Small-scale, onshore wind-swell mush, Wednesday-Saturday… Tropical Depression Emily will be south of us Thursday–Friday, but the max winds are only around 30 Mph, and she will most likely be way to far south of us to have much of an impact…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.