Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to chest to head high, easterly swell with E–NE winds… Head west instead of east…
Wind Forecast:
E–NE winds at 15-20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Water Temp: 68°–70°
Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 6:53 a.m. • HIGH: 2:14 p.m. • LOW: 8:20 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Pumping overhead swell with N winds Wednesday, remnant leftovers with W winds Thursday, NW flatness Friday–Saturday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.