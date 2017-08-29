Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 29, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest to head high, easterly swell with E–NE winds… Head west instead of east…

Wind Forecast:

E–NE winds at 15-20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

Water Temp: 68°–70°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 6:53 a.m. • HIGH: 2:14 p.m. • LOW: 8:20 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:



Pumping overhead swell with N winds Wednesday, remnant leftovers with W winds Thursday, NW flatness Friday–Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.