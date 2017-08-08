Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 8, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Waist to chest high, fun little swell with NW winds this morning! Get out there ASAP before it’s gone!
Wind Forecast:
WNW–SW winds 10–15 Mph.
Water Temp: 67°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 8:31 a.m. • LOW: 2:28 p.m. • HIGH: 8:39 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
N winds and remnant swell early a.m. Wednesday, S winds Wednesday p.m., teensy onshore micro-mush Thursday–Sunday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.