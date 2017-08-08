Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 8, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest high, fun little swell with NW winds this morning! Get out there ASAP before it’s gone!

Wind Forecast:

WNW–SW winds 10–15 Mph.

Water Temp: 67°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:31 a.m. • LOW: 2:28 p.m. • HIGH: 8:39 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

N winds and remnant swell early a.m. Wednesday, S winds Wednesday p.m., teensy onshore micro-mush Thursday–Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.