Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Knee to thigh high onshore mush this Friday morn… Expect things to get bigger, choppier, and stormier as the day progresses…

Wind Forecast:
S winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.

Water Temp: 69°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 5:21 a.m. • LOW: 10:57 a.m. • HIGH: 5:55 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Sizeable SW storm-surf Saturday p.m., residual swell with light offshores early a.m. Sunday, small-scale SW wind-swell Monday–Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

