Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 25, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, glassy little waves…
Wind Forecast:
N winds at 5-10 kt, becoming W late…
Water Temp: 67°–70°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:19 a.m. • HIGH: 11:09 a.m. • LOW: 4:43 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
NE flatness Saturday, E wind micro-mush Sunday, possibly building E wind-swell Monday–Tuesday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.