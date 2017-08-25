Hamptons Surf Report: Friday, August 25, 2017

Photo: Ferli Achirulli/123rf
August 25, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, glassy little waves…

Wind Forecast:
N winds at 5-10 kt, becoming W late…

Water Temp: 67°–70°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
LOW: 4:19 a.m. • HIGH: 11:09 a.m. • LOW: 4:43 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

NE flatness Saturday, E wind micro-mush Sunday, possibly building E wind-swell Monday–Tuesday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

