Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 21, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle- to shin- to knee-high, teeny little longboard remnants this a.m…. Expect things to get choppier as day rolls on…
Wind Forecast:
W winds around 5 KT, becoming SW at 10–15 KT.
Water Temp: 67°–72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 8:11 a.m. • LOW: 1:44 p.m. • HIGH: 8:32 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Small-scale SW wind-swell Tuesday–Wednesday, maybe some residual swell with NW winds early a.m. Thursday, most likely Thursday p.m., NE–E winds Friday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.