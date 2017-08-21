Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 21, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle- to shin- to knee-high, teeny little longboard remnants this a.m…. Expect things to get choppier as day rolls on…

Wind Forecast:

W winds around 5 KT, becoming SW at 10–15 KT.

Water Temp: 67°–72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:11 a.m. • LOW: 1:44 p.m. • HIGH: 8:32 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Small-scale SW wind-swell Tuesday–Wednesday, maybe some residual swell with NW winds early a.m. Thursday, most likely Thursday p.m., NE–E winds Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.