Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 7, 2017

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin barely knee high, glassy little mini-waves this a.m… Expect things to get choppy, stormy, and blown to smithereens, once today’s storms begin to move in later this afternoon…
Wind Forecast:
SW–S winds 10–20 Mph.
Water Temp: 67°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.
Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 7:53 a.m. • LOW: 1:46 p.m. • HIGH: 8 p.m.
Next Chance For Surf:
Ground-swell with offshore winds late-day Tuesday through early morning Wednesday, onshore mush Wednesday afternoon through Friday…
Happy surfing!
Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.