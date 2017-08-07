Hamptons Surf Report: Monday, August 7, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin barely knee high, glassy little mini-waves this a.m… Expect things to get choppy, stormy, and blown to smithereens, once today’s storms begin to move in later this afternoon…

Wind Forecast:

SW–S winds 10–20 Mph.

Water Temp: 67°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 7:53 a.m. • LOW: 1:46 p.m. • HIGH: 8 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Ground-swell with offshore winds late-day Tuesday through early morning Wednesday, onshore mush Wednesday afternoon through Friday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.