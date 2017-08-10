Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 10, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin to knee high, semi-glassy little micro-grovelers…

Wind Forecast:

S-SE winds around 5 kt.

Water Temp: 69°–74°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies. [I’m wearing a 2mm short-sleeve full.]

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 3:41 a.m. • HIGH: 9:50 a.m. • LOW: 3:59 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore mini-mush shall be the norm Friday-Sunday, and then maybe some little waves Monday–Tuesday with N-NE winds…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.