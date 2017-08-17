Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 17, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to stomach high, glassy little remnants this morning with glassy conditions… Expect things to get crappier and choppier as the day progresses…

Wind Forecast:

E–SE winds at 5-10 kt.

Water Temp: 69°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 4:02 a.m. • LOW: 9:48 a.m. • HIGH: 4:46 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore wind-swell Friday–Saturday, light westerlies Sunday, NW winds Monday morning, SW winds Monday afternoon…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.