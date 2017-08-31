Hamptons Surf Report: Thursday, August 31, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest to head high, residual E swell with W winds…

Wind Forecast:

W/NW winds at 10-15 kt.

Water Temp: 67°–69°

Wear a short-sleeve full, or a 2mm full.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:54 a.m. • HIGH: 4:43 p.m. • LOW: 10:48 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:



N wind flatness Friday, E wind micro-mush Saturday, onshore slop Sunday–Monday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.