Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 15, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Thigh to waist high, SE background swell with glassy conditions this morning… However, larger long period swells from distant hurricane Gert will start to arrive this afternoon, and continue through Wednesday night…

Wind Forecast:

SE winds at 5-15 mph this afternoon.

Water Temp: 69°–73°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 7:32 a.m. • HIGH: 2:!2 a.m. • LOW: 8:52 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Plenty of long period ground-swell from Hurricane Gert all day Wednesday–Thursday morning. Biggest surf Wednesday with W winds at 5-10 kt and seas 6-7 ft in S swell. Residual swell Thursday with NE–SE winds around 10 kt. Onshore wind-swell Friday–Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.