Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Photo: Simon Dannhauer/123rf
August 22, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to barely knee high, sloppy little grovelers this a.m… SW winds might bump up a little late-day wind-chop swell before day’s end, but don’t hold your breath…

Wind Forecast:
SW winds 10-15 kt, with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15-20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late.

Water Temp: 67°–72°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 8:58 a.m. • LOW: 2:32 p.m. • HIGH: 9:16 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

SW wind-slop Wednesday, possible remnant micro-waves with NW winds early a.m. Thursday, N wind flatness Friday–Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

Related Articles

surfersHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, April 25, 2017surferHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, March 28, 2017surferHamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, April 18, 2017surfer and sonHamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, April 26

BACK TO Surf Report

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo
“Dans
Skip to toolbar