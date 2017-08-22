Hamptons Surf Report: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Ankle to shin to barely knee high, sloppy little grovelers this a.m… SW winds might bump up a little late-day wind-chop swell before day’s end, but don’t hold your breath…

Wind Forecast:

SW winds 10-15 kt, with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15-20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late.

Water Temp: 67°–72°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 8:58 a.m. • LOW: 2:32 p.m. • HIGH: 9:16 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:



SW wind-slop Wednesday, possible remnant micro-waves with NW winds early a.m. Thursday, N wind flatness Friday–Saturday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.