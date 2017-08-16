Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Chest to head high and overhead, pumping S swell with NW winds! Get out there and shred the gnar on your performance boards, step-ups, and/or semi-guns! Swells should continue to get bigger throughout today…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds at 5-10 kt, becoming W late…

Water Temp: 69°–73°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 8:38 a.m. • HIGH: 3:26 p.m. • LOW: 10:12 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Long period ground-swell from Hurricane Gert continues tonight into Thursday morning with NE winds… Then, Friday–Saturday we are looking at SW wind-swell, and then NW winds Sunday morning….

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.