Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, August 2, 2017

August 2, 2017 by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:
Ankle to shin to knee high, onshore mush…

Wind Forecast:
S winds 5–15 Mph.

Water Temp: 69°–71°
Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:
HIGH: 4:22 a.m. • LOW: 10:04 a.m. • HIGH: 4:42 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:
Small-scale, onshore mush Thursday–Saturday, light winds and flatness on Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.

