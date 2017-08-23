Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, August 23, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Waist to chest high, SSW wind-swell with semi-decent conditions this a.m… The waves will probably be fun [but decreasing in size] all day long, courtesy of the W/NW winds, which are supposed to kick in this afternoon…

Wind Forecast:

W/NW winds at 10-20 kt.

Water Temp: 67°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies.

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

HIGH: 9:43 a.m. • LOW: 3:17 p.m. • HIGH: 9:57 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:



Possible remnant surf with NE winds early a.m. Thursday, offshore flatness Friday–Saturday, E wind micro-mush Sunday…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.