Hamptons Surf Report: Wednesday, August 9, 2017

by Lutha Leahy-Miller

The Lutha Report for Hamptons Surf:

Continued thigh to waist high swell this a.m., with NW winds! Get out there ASAP before the swell dies out and the winds turn onshore…

Wind Forecast:

NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon.

Water Temp: 68°–71°

Wear a short-sleeve full, a springie, or a wetsuit top and boardies. [I’m wearing a 2mm short-sleeve full.]

Montauk Point (Ocean) Tides:

LOW: 3 a.m. • HIGH: 9:10 a.m. • LOW: 3:20 p.m.

Next Chance For Surf:

Onshore micro-mush shall be the norm Thurs–Sun…

Happy surfing!

Artist and surfer Lutha Leahy-Miller has more than 20 years of experience riding Hamptons waves. He was formerly rated No. 3 in the Eastern Surfing Association for New York State and all of the Northeastern United States. To see Lutha’s art or to book a surf lesson, visit lutha.net.