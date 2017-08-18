Behind the Hedges: $175 Million Listing on Jule Pond

by Behind the Hedges

$175 MILLION LISTING IN THE HAMPTONS IS ACTUALLY WORTH THE ASKING PRICE

The prices just get crazier and crazier in the Hamptons, with stratospheric prices asked for trophy homes. In this case, though, we reckon the ridiculous asking price of $175 million for a listing on Jule Pond isn’t so ridiculous. It’s 42 acres, for heaven’s sake, with almost a quarter mile of oceanfront (1,286 linear feet). The property is bordered by three ponds with unobstructed views of Mecox Bay and the ocean. There’s even reserve land to the southeast, which adds an even longer unobstructed ocean view. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com