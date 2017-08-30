HIFF Adds Killer Bees, Itzhak, Wanderland Premieres to 2017 Lineup

by Film & TV

The Hamptons International Film Festival has announced new additions to their 25th anniversary lineup. On opening night, Thursday, October 5, the festival will feature the world premiere of Alison Chernick’s compelling documentary Itzhak, which chronicles the life of Israeli violin virtuoso and conductor Itzhak Perlman. Perlman, an East End resident, will be in attendance for this event at Guild Hall in East Hampton.

The festival will feature seven additional world premieres, including 11/8/16, curated and produced by Jeff Deutchman, which is directed by over 40 filmmakers and captures footage from across the country documenting Election Day 2016; Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah’s The First to Do It, recounting the life of Earl Lloyd, the first African American to play in the NBA, which features interviews with NBA players Carmelo Anthony and Kawhi Leonard, and is executive produced by Anthony, Leonard, Tony Parker, Michael Finley and P.J. Tucker; and Ben & Orson Cummings’ Killer Bees, a story that follows the local Bridgehampton High School basketball team and their community as they try to defend their state championship title, produced by Shaquille O’Neal and executive produced by Larry Gagosian.

Additional films include Tiffany Bartok’s Larger Than Life: The Kevyn Aucoin Story, profiling the professional and personal life of iconic makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, featuring interviews with Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and more; Onur Tukel’s The Misogynists, a narrative following the tales of characters coming and going from a hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, starring Dylan Baker; Brendan and Emmett Malloy’s The Tribes of Palos Verdes, a coming-of-age drama centering on the lives of a family who move to affluent LA suburb Palos Verdes, starring Jennifer Garner, Justin Kirk, Elisabeth Rohm, Goran Višnjić and Joely Fisher; and Josh Klausner’s Wanderland, which was filmed on the East End, telling the story of a character escaping his isolated life only to find himself lost on a surreal, all-night musical odyssey of misadventures, starring Tate Ellington, Dree Hemingway, Ronald Guttman, Harris Yulin and Tara Summers.

Jennifer Garner, Deon Cole, Michael Finley, Spencer Haywood, Oscar Robertson and P.J. Tucker will attend the festival.

“We are thrilled to announce Allison Chernick’s Itzhak as our opening night feature, and to have the talented Itzhak Perlman himself join us for our anniversary year. This diverse array of films announced today, many with local ties, are sure to be some of the most talked about films at this year’s Festival,” said Hamptons International Film Festival Artistic Director David Nugent.

The festival recently announced Andy Serkis’ Breathe as the Sunday Centerpiece in East Hampton, as well as Rob Reiner’s LBJ, Vincent Gagliostro’s After Louie, Alexandre Moors’ The Yellow Birds, Ai Weiwei’s Human Flow, Ruben Östlund’s The Square and Oh Lucy! Emmy Award-winning actor and Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner will also participate in “A Conversation With…”.

25th Anniversary passes and packages will go on sale on Tuesday, September 5.

The 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival takes place over Columbus Day Weekend, October 5–9. For more information please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.