Kim Kardashian to Fill in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live'

August 20, 2017 by SOTH Team

Kim Kardashian West will fill in for East Ender Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, August 28, according to Page Six. The star, who is good friends with co-host Ryan Seacrest, previously co-hosted the show for one episode in 2012 with Ripa.

The lineup for the August 28 episode includes actor Eric Dane, singer/TV personality Kellie Pickler (who Seacrest knows from American Idol) and Extreme Pumpkin Carver Tom Nardone. Kardashian will also discuss the new season of her series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Check out this clip of Kardashian and Ripa on Live with Kelly from 2012.

