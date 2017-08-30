Literary Luminaries and More at Dan’s Papers Literary Festival

by Dan's Papers

Are you ready for the Dan’s Papers $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards and Cocktail Reception? This year’s lineup of events is shaping up to be the biggest we’ve ever had. With six iconic authors and an Oscar-winning actress on-hand, you won’t want to miss this great afternoon.

Here’s a who’s-who of this year’s guests.

Dava Sobel: This year’s Keynote speaker, Dava Sobel has written various popular books on scientific topics, including Galileo’s Daughter: A Historical Memoir of Science, Faith, and Love, which was a finalist for the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography. You may have seen the film version of her book Longitude on A&E. Thanks to her many scientific writings, Sobel has the unique designation of having an asteroid named after her! Sobel will sign her newest book, The Glass Universe, at the Literary Luminaries Book Signing.

Melissa Leo: Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Melissa Leo will be reading this year’s winning entries from the Dan’s Papers Literary Prizes for Nonfiction. Leo is known for her work in films like Frozen River, The Fighter and many more.

John Aldridge and Anthony Sosinski: These Montauk writers are responsible for A Speck in the Sea, the remarkable true story of one man’s survival and his friend’s fight to find him. At this year’s Literary Festival, there will be a staged reading of A Speck in the Sea, as well as a discussion with Aldridge and Sosinski.

Daniel Simone: The author of The Lufthansa Heist and The Pierre Hotel Affair, Daniel Simone is a true crime writer who collaborates with investigators—and perpetrators—of the incidents he covers. He co-wrote The Lufthansa Heist with the infamous Henry Hill, who was one of the organizers in the the Lufthansa robbery at Kennedy Airport. Simone’s writing style makes these true crime accounts feel like thrilling novels, complete with character development, suspense and carefully crafted stories. Meet Simone at the Literary Luminaries Book Signing, where he will sign The Pierre Hotel Affair, an account of the titular robbery which includes contributions by Nick ‘the Cat’ Sacco, the sole surviving perpetrator of the incident.

Gail Sheehy: Iconic author and journalist Gail Sheehy is known for her many important contributions to New York Magazine, Vanity Fair and 17 books, including Passages. Named one of the most influential books of our time by the Library of Congress, Passages explores the adult experience, how we experience new personal crises with age and self-discovery. Sheehy will deliver an address for the emerging writers prize, as well as sign her memoir Daring: My Passages at the Literary Luminaries Book signing.

Dan Rattiner: The Dan’s Papers Literary Prize for Nonfiction wouldn’t even exist without Dan’s Papers founder and Editor-in-Chief Dan Rattiner. Meet the legendary Rattiner at this year’s Literary Festival, and get a signed copy of his book, In the Hamptons 4Ever, at the Literary Luminaries Book Signing.

The Dan’s Papers $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction Gala Awards and Cocktail Reception will be held at Guild Hall on Thursday, August 31 at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit literaryprize.danspapers.com.