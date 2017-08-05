‘Real Housewives’ Star LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino File for Divorce

by SOTH Team

Sag Harbor resident and Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps and her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino, have filed for divorce, according to a report by Page Six.

“Countess LuAnn” and D’Agostino have had a tumultuous and problematic relationship from the beginning. When the two started dating in late 2015, it was revealed that he had dated fellow housewives Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. In February, 2016, Housewives co-star Bethenny Frankel showed de Lesseps pictures of D’Agostino kissing his ex-girlfriend at the Regency Hotel in NYC the night before their engagement party. The drama surrounding D’Agostino’s infidelity is assumed to be a big part of what caused problems in the marriage. Page Six reports that “since the beginning of the marriage…they have broken up and gotten back together a number of times.” A private source tells Page Six that another factor in the breakup was that D’Agostino didn’t like living a “reality TV lifestyle.” Rumors also suggest that de Lesseps has been seeing ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay, which she denies.

Despite the very public craziness, de Lesseps went ahead with marrying D’Agostino and insisted that they were trying to make things work. She also said—after being seen slapping D’Agostino at a restaurant—that the two just had a passionate relationship, and denied that the “love tap” was a full-blown slap. With the news of the divorce, de Lesseps changed her tune, tweeting, “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017



The exes reportedly filed for divorce in Sag Harbor. There’s no word on what their living situations will be like post-divorce.