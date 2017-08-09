Martha Stewart Dines Out with Her Dogs

by SOTH Team

East Hampton’s Martha Stewart dined al fresco with her French bulldogs, Bete Noire and Creme Brûlée, at Babette’s in East Hampton last week.

According to Page Six, the lifestyle queen hand fed her pups the restaurant’s organic and locally sourced, sustainable turkey bacon. The reasonably-priced side (in Hamptons terms) is $5.95 at the eatery, which describes itself as an “eclectic cutting edge restaurant” that’s “inspired by the enchanting and bewitching film Babette’s Feast whereby one woman awakens an entire village to life, preparing and serving a feast of sensual foods and wines.”

Along with her pampered Frenchies, Stewart also has three chow chows: puppy Empress Chin, G. K. and Peluche, G.K.’s daughter.

When she’s not taking them out for lavish meals, Stewart cooks for her pack at home, creating meals “filled with excellent quality meats, quinoa, rice, and lots of nutritious vegetables,” according to a May 19 “Cooking for My Dogs” entry on themarthablog.com.

In related news, an August 3 court ruling is sending Stewart to trial against Age Group licensing company, which has complained that she breached a four-year contract agreement (which expired in 2013). Age Group licensed her name for a line of pet products sold at PetSmart. According to Page Six, the company claims Stewart interfered with the production of items such as pet sweaters, leashes and food bowls by “micromanaging” and failing to approve designs.

On Stewart’s side, she says the designs were below standard and could hurt her brand.

On August 3, Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich ruled that the case must go to trial, noting, “There are genuine material questions of fact that cannot be resolved without a trial.”