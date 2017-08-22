Michael Bolton Performs at Benefit Party in Sagaponack

by SOTH Team

Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bolton performed to raise funds for his Michael Bolton Charities—helping less fortunate children and women get a chance for a better lives—at the private residence of Scott and Sammi Seltzer in Sagaponack on Saturday, August 19.

The event, An Intimate Evening Under the Stars with Michael Bolton, drew some 300 supporters, including celebrity guests such as actor Richard Kind, CBS News anchor Chris Wragge, veteran Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, and her former cast mates Jill and Bobby Zarin, among others, including Corcoran super broker Gary de Persia.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, of The Five on Fox News, and Wragge played hosts for the evening, which included dinner and dancing under chandelier-dressed tents, live and silent auctions and, of course, an exciting performance by Bolton.

The singer generously gave a meet and greet experience to guests with Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Lead Sponsor tickets, ranging from $2,500–$25,000, and his Charities honored philanthropist Susan Shin of Shin Advisors. Lawrence Scott, who put the affair together, was surprised to also find himself among those honored by Bolton’s Charities.

Bolton performed solo and in a duet with singer Kelly Levesque. He also posed with various fans and new friends throughout the night.