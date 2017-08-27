My Hamptons: Joey Wölffer – Vintner, Stylesetter, Restaurateur

by Laura Euler

When she was 9, Joey Wölffer’s parents moved the family to their 175-acre Sagaponack farm. In 1992, her father started the now famous Wölffer Estate winery, which produces the quintessential Hamptons summer drink, Wölffer rosé.

Joey and her brother Marc took over the vineyard in 2013. They’ve breathed fresh young life into the brand, with such innovations as the fun Rosé Drive-Thru at the winery and two restaurants featuring Wölffer wine­—Wölffer Kitchen Sag Harbor and Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Joey opened her first Styleliner five years ago, selling clothing and accessories out of an old potato chip truck. Before joining the winery, she’d honed her skills as a jewelry designer and trend director for Jones Apparel Group. Now in bricks-and-mortar locations, the Styleliner shops can be found in Sag Harbor, Nantucket, and Los Angeles. They’re filled with the kind of boho, free-spirited chic the Hamptons—and Joey—are known for. Joey lives in Sag Harbor with her husband Max Rohn and daughter Nell.

Behind the Hedges: What do you love about the Hamptons?

Joey Wölffer: I love the versatility from the beach to the stable. There’s always something to do.

BTH: What is your favorite non-Wölffer restaurant in the Hamptons?

JW: For sushi, I’d head to Sen in Sag Harbor and for Italian—Tutto il Giorno. To be honest, though, we also love to just pack up dinner and eat it on the beach!

BTH: Describe your Hamptons home and decorating style.

JW: It’s fun, colorful and whimsical. Our home is very much inspired by the Hamptons bohemia of my youth, but with a modern twist.

BTH: Describe your perfect day on the East End.

JW: As far as beaches go, Gibson Beach is my favorite. I’d stop at Serene Green on the way, a farm stand with everything from fresh berries to seafood, and on a perfect day I’d of course go shopping. There are a unique variety of stores like Black Swan Antiques for fabulous antique furniture and Collette Consignment, the ultimate consignment treasure box.

