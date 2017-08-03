NBC Airs ‘Weekend Update Summer Edition’ Teaser

After their hottest season in more than two decades, Saturday Night Live is continuing to ride that success with Weekend Update Summer Edition, an expanded version of the show’s popular Weekend Update satirical news segment, debuting on NBC next Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m. Produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels, of Amagansett, and starring Michael Che and Montauk homeowner Colin Jost, along with guest appearances from the SNL cast—and, we can only assume, stars like Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy as ousted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer—the half-hour show will start with a short, four-episode run.
NBC released a new Weekend Update Summer Edition teaser this week featuring various clips and quick cuts of moments from the segment on SNL. It’s likely the actual show will offer satire and criticism about the latest headline news from the country’s increasingly insane political landscape, which helped boost SNL‘s 42nd season to the top of the ratings during the 2016 election and first months of Trump’s unprecedented presidency. It was a heaping buffet of comedy gold, and Saturday Night’s Live‘s writers took advantage of every morsel available to them.
Thanks in large part to this political cornucopia, SNL picked up 22 Emmy nominations this year, leading the pack alongside HBO’s Westworld, which also earned 22 nods. This was the most nominations the show has received for a single season in its history, which dates back to 1975. Among them, Baldwin is up for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy, McCarthy for Best Guest Actress in a comedy, and the show was nominated for Best Writing for a variety series.