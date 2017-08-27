NBC’s First ‘Will & Grace’ Revival Teaser Is Hilarious

by SOTH Team

If anyone was worried about how Will & Grace would fare after an 11-year hiatus, it looks like the show’s revival will be as fun and edgy as ever. Fans of the series, starring Hamptonite Debra Messing and Eric McCormack in the title roles, have been champing at the bit in anticipation of its return to NBC this fall, and the first teaser, released Thursday, proved there’s plenty to be excited about.

Featuring footage from the original, 16-Emmy-winning eight seasons, and a sneak peek at what’s coming in Season 9—starting Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m.—the teaser reveals that they haven’t missed a beat. Of course the world is quite different than it was when Will & Grace concluded in 2006, and the writers are taking full advantage of it. In one moment from the teaser, Jack McFarland (played by Sean Hayes) makes a crack about a popular gay hookup app, quipping, “Grinder’s gotten so skanky—I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling.”

In another scene, during a game of Heads Up!, Will puts down a conservative politician, explaining, “He’s a man, but he’s aged into a lesbian,” to which Grace immediately responds, “Newt Gingrich!” With everything going on in the world, and Messing’s passion for liberal politics, the new season should be full of cutting and timely jokes.

One of the funniest characters fromWill & Grace‘s 1998–2006 seasons, Karen (played by Megan Mullally), is returning with Messing, McCormack and Hayes. In one scene she says of Trump, “Donnie is one of my oldest friends, I helped him pick out Melania.” Let’s hope her former beau on the show, Malcolm Widmark (played by Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin), also finds his way back.

NBC picked up the Will & Grace revival season for a 16-episode run in 2017–18, and it’s already been renewed for another 13 episodes in Season 10.

Watch NBC’s Will & Grace Thursday, September 28 at 9 p.m.