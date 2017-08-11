Nicky Hilton Rothschild Hosts Shelter Benefit at Hamptons Roller Rabbit

by Oliver Peterson

Southampton fashionista and 365 Style author Nicky Hilton Rothschild is hosting a special adoption and shopping event to benefit New York City’s no-kill Animal Haven shelter at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton on Saturday from 2–5 p.m.

Rothschild and Roller Rabbit designer and founder Roberta Freymann will be on hand, mixing with shoppers as they enjoy light snacks, sips and 10% off all full price purchases. An additional 10% of each purchase will go to Animal Haven, which finds forever homes for abandoned dogs and cats throughout the Tri-State area while also providing behavior intervention if it will help animals’ chances for adoption.

“Roberta Roller Rabbit is one of my favorite stores in the Hamptons,” Rothschild—who knows what she’s talking about when it comes to fashion—told DansPapers.com on Friday. “Her designs and prints are so unique.”

RELATED: 10 Questions with Fashion Icon Nicky Hilton

An avid animal lover and advocate, Rothschild and her husband, James Rothschild, have had an ongoing relationship with Animal Haven (in operation since 1967), including helping them open a new NYC shelter location back in 2016. More recently, Rothschild attended Animal Haven’s 50th Anniversary Gala at Capitale in Lower Manhattan, where she was joined by fellow Hamptonites and animal advocates Georgina Bloomberg and Amanda Hearst.

“Roberta’s team reached out to me earlier this summer about my work with Animal Haven shelter,” Rothschild explained. “Roberta loves animals too and said she wanted to help.”

Along with Rothschild and Freymann, and the shopping opportunity, the event will feature adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the boutique. And that’s really what it’s all about.

Roller Rabbit is located at 21 Main Street in East Hampton. The event is this Saturday, August 12 from 2–5 p.m. Learn more about Animal Haven at animalhavenshelter.org.