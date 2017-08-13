Paris Hilton Tweet Teases Return to Reality Television

by SOTH Team

Southampton heiress, DJ and entrepreneur Paris Hilton says reality star will soon be returning to her growing resume. The former co-star of early reality hit The Simple Life tweeted Wednesday, “I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world,” but offered no further details about the show.

I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world. — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017

A short time later, Hilton also noted that she’s about to release her 24th fragrance, and she’s finishing her latest album. The fragrance, Rosé Rush Paris Hilton, has been called “flirty and feminine,” and is part of her Gold Rush collection. The Hamptons, of course, can get behind anything rosé related.

I’m also getting ready to release my 24th fragrance and finishing my new album. — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017

Hilton’s The Simple Life, where she and Nicole Richie held menial jobs and lived with regular folks, ran for five seasons from 2003–2007. The heiress followed with MTV’s Paris Hilton’s My New BFF in 2008. The reality competition show ran for two American seasons and two international spinoffs—one in the UK and another in Dubai. We can only imagine what’s next.

Perhaps it’ll be a Million Dollar Listing-style show, considering she mentioned real estate in the tweet?

Whatever it is—we can’t wait.