Paul McCartney Offers Fans Chance at Dinner Backstage at MSG

by SOTH Team

Amagansett rock legend Paul McCartney is finally bringing his tour to New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Friday, September 15—and he’s offering two lucky fans a chance to join him at backstage for the band party before the show!

This opportunity comes by way of an online auction via charitybuzz.com, which has just shy of eight days of bidding remaining. As of 4:15 p.m. on Monday, August 14, the bidding is up to $11,500, though it’s estimated to reach $25,000 before the auction concludes. The funds will benefit Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, aka ARF.

The winner will get two premier concert seating tickets to the September 15 show at MSG, along with the opportunity to join the crew and band party for a catered dinner backstage at 6:30 p.m. McCartney, who swore off meat decades ago, is serving a vegetarian buffet with both hot and cold dishes. Alcohol won’t be served, but the winners can access beer and wine in the nearby hospitality area.

Along with all this good stuff, the winning fan and his or her guest will get to meet McCartney and have the tour photographer take their photo with the former Beatle.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Visit this link to charitybuzz.com for bidding and more details.