Reese Witherspoon Screening ‘Home Again’ in East Hampton Saturday

by SOTH Team

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon is returning to the Hamptons this weekend to screen her new film, Home Again, in East Hampton on Saturday night, Page Six reports.

In the film—also starring Michael Sheen (Masters of Sex), Lake Bell (In a World), Candice Bergan and Nat Wolff (In Dubious Battle)—Witherspoon plays Alice, a recently separated single mom who allows three young men to move in with her in Los Angeles. Sex and possibly love, along with plenty of hilarity, ensue. Watch the trailer below.

Home Again is the directorial debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of romantic comedy writer and director Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the Hamptons-set hit Something’s Gotta Give. Meyers-Shyer also wrote Home Again, and her mother is the film’s producer—both are expected to attend Saturday’s screening.

This weekend’s visit won’t be Witherspoon’s first Hamptons vacay this summer. Last month, she and a handful of gal pals spent a girls weekend on the South Fork, enjoying a lobster bake, some yachting and other East End fun. As she often does, the actress chronicled the trip on Instagram. We’ve included some highlights below.

Home Again is in theaters September 8.

#GirlsTrip is off to a great start! ✨🍷💕#LoveThem @katefeeners @smabreyrotenberg @haneyofficial A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

How I do my hair on vacation. 😂😂😂#NoHairDryerNoProblem A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Who wants in on the #LobsterBake?! 🙋🏼😆 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT