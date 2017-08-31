Sag Harbor Cinema Caps Are Back to Benefit Rebuilding Effort

by Oliver Peterson

Starting this week, Sag Harbor Cinema fans—or any fan of the historic whaling village—have another chance to wear their local pride on a hat for all to see.

Long Island graphic designer Tom Bongiorno, who works out of Brooklyn, recently joined his hat manufacturing company, Bongiorno Brand, with Sag Harbor Partnership for a special run of Sag Harbor Cinema baseball caps, aka Cinema Caps, featuring the village’s iconic neon sign, to raise money for the the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center rebuilding effort.

In June, the first run of 100 hats hats sold out very quickly online and at the Partnerships big tent fundraising event—with 100% of the proceeds going toward rebuilding the cinema, which was destroyed in a massive fire last December. Now the hats are back, and Bongiorno says he’ll continue to make them until the fundraising goal is met.

“My family has had a home in Sag Harbor since the 1940s, where I spend time every summer,” Bongiorno says, explaining why he joined the cause. “It is a community very close to me.”

You can get one of these very cool caps for $30 at bongiornobrand.com/shop/sag-harbor.