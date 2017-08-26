Shop ‘Til You Drop: Hamptons Sales Galore

by Shopping & Style

Eileen Fisher (eileenfisher.com), the women’s clothing store at 26 Newtown Lane in East Hampton Village, will host a networking mixer for the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 24 from 5–7 p.m. Lite bites and refreshments will be served and the chamber’s executive director, Steve Ringel, will update everyone on several projects in the planning stages for fall and winter! Admission is free to members and $10 for non-members. easthamptonchamber.com

From Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27, Physique 57, at 264 Butter Lane in Bridgehampton, will be hosting an end-of-season “Barnhouse sale” with up to 70% off a variety of brands including Alo, Monrow and Spiritual Gangster. Fitness buffs will be able to wrap up the summer by refreshing their workout wardrobe, continuing the positive momentum into the upcoming fall season! physique57.com

Who’s ready to sip and strut in style through the streets of East Hampton? Stop by the Polo Ralph Lauren store on Main Street in East Hampton on Sunday, August 27 between 11 a.m.–4 p.m. for a refreshingly delicious complimentary cup of Ralph’s cold brew at Ralph’s Coffee Trike. While you’re there, check out the Polo collection and take advantage of some end of summer deals. ralphlauren.com

You might have seen Laurie Gelman at the East Hampton Library’s Authors Night earlier this month. Now you can get her debut novel, Class Mom, at a local bookstore near you. Class Mom is a clever take on a year in the life of a kindergarten class mom, Jen Dixon. An old flame, a hyper-sensitive “allergy mom,” a surprisingly sexy kindergarten teacher and an impossible-to-please Real Housewife-wannabe all cause problems at every turn. Class Mom is a brilliant send-up of the petty and surprisingly cutthroat terrain of “parent politics.” You can also meet Gelman on Wednesday, August 30 at 5 p.m. at BookHampton in East Hampton. bookhampton.com

Before you head out after the summer, why not consider making a donation to the Sag Harbor Partnership to help in their effort to purchase and restore the Sag Harbor Cinema? Visit sagharborpartnership.org to see plans for the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center and to make a tax-deductible donation of any amount. Stop by Southampton Books at 16 Hamptons Road in Southampton on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. to meet Annette Hinkle, who will be signing copies of her new book Sag Harbor: 100 Years of Film in the Village. southampton-books.com

Are you itching for a new pair of underwear? SwampButt Performance Underwear, made from fabrics that allow for the wicking and quick evaporation of sweat from the wearer’s back quarters, is perfect for summer—especially those last days of summer while you’re sitting in a hot school classroom. While there’s no scientific proof that dryer hindquarters equal higher grades, it makes sense that it would. The underwear is woven to allow more exposed surface area for faster drying and to allow the maximum amount of air to pass in and out, especially between the thighs. Get five pairs for the price of four right now at swampbutt.com.

On Thursday, August 24, head to alice + olivia’s East Hampton location for an evening in support of the GOOD+ Foundation, which partners with a national network of leading programs to break the cycle of family poverty through the power of donated goods and services. Stacey Bendet, Nicky Rothschild and Marina Berjarano will be hosting the event and 20% of proceeds from all sales that evening will go to GOOD+.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

Crossfit Warrior Legion (CFWL) at 280 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays is now open. On Friday, August 25, they’ll be hosting a special informational event with food and beverages on offer. Stop by to meet the coaches and the CFWL community and for information on Crossfit, youth programs and weighlifting programs—experienced crossfitters and newbies welcome! crossfitwarriorlegion.com