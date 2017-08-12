Shop ‘Til You Drop: Summering Into Fall Fashion Trends 2017

by Sarah Stoss

The fashion world is getting ready to transition from summer to fall and the Hamptons are at the forefront of that transition. As we sweat through August, Hamptons boutiques are trading in their swimwear for outerwear and, once again, it’s time to stock up on the perfect outfits for apple picking, cider and beer sipping and cool evening fire pitting. This fall will feature lots of frills, popping colors and soft lines and fabrics. Get ready to give your closet a full-on makeover and embrace the trends of the fall fashion season of 2017.

Colors Galore: The colors of fall fashion will be rivaling the changing colors of the leaves this year. One color sure to make an appearance in your wardrobe is red. A statement color that will be present in accessories, coats and pant suits, you cannot go wrong with a pop of red. If you’re bold enough, take it to the next level and make it the main color in your closet this fall. A variation of red making a comeback, that isn’t quite so bold, is wine. Don’t be afraid to match your merlot and make the red trend a bit cozier to match the landscape of the Hamptons. Take a look at the new arrivals at Intermix, in East Hampton, and you’ll see this trend.

Hello Moto: In terms of outerwear, the moto jacket is the way to go. This style is sleek and casual, and comes in a variety of textures and colors. Perfect for the Hamptons climate, it’s not too heavy or light for fall. Fur collars often accompany these jackets, as well as suede and velvet fabrics, and this gives it a more expensive look. The often asymmetric lines are super flattering, and also make it a really cool style to pair with just a plain white T-shirt and jeans. Blue One Boutique in Bridgehampton features these jackets on their website, and you’ll be sure to see everyone wearing these on their fall outings this season.

Plaid Pattern: In a nod to ’70s style, plaid is totally in this fall. With items like dresses, tops and even pants and skirts, boutiques Intermix and Club Monaco are all about this trend, as is the rest of the fashion world. This pattern looks great against the backdrop of the crisp colors of fall, and it’s a way to spice up your wardrobe a bit and get a break from plain old solid colors. Channel your inner Farrah Fawcett and give the style of the “Me” decade a try.

Feminine Frills: Fringe, ruffles and bell sleeves are making a comeback this fall. These soft lines look great with a pair of skinny jeans and thigh-high boots. Ruffles can be found on sleeves, collars and more this fall, and often with floral prints and peplum-style tops. You’ll also see fringe across the Hamptons—Club Monaco, in Southampton, is selling a pair of fringed jeans. Mostly, this look will be seen on cardigans and tops. Bell sleeves give some volume to your look, and are another nod to the ’70s, and ’60s eras. You’ll definitely feel your inner disco diva in this look. Pair it with a headband and you’re set! Calypso St. Barth boutiques are the first place to look if you’re into this trend.

Whether you’re wine tasting at Channing Daughters in Bridgehampton or pumpkin picking at Hank’s Pumpkintown in Water Mill, these are the styles you’ll be seeing across the Hamptons this fall. Grab a pumpkin spice latte, or a glass (maybe a bottle) of red, and get ready for all that fall brings: the crisp scent of apples, crunching leaves under our feet, and a whole new set of fashion trends to follow.