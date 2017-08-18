Shop ‘Til You Drop: Shopping Is a Labor of Love

by Shop

Classic red Keds, the original “champion” style. Your grandmother wore them and now you do too—with kicky shorts, with a denim dress, by the sea. What’s not to love? How about matching Keds for the whole family to wear as they walk into summer’s sunset? American’s first sneaker can span the transition from sandals to boots. That journey begins with one step—in Keds. keds.com

Thirsty, but want to put some fizz in your drink? Drinkmate—The Beverage Carbonator is the first and only at-home carbonation system on the market that carbonates any beverage, from juices, sports drinks, tea, and even beer and cocktails…anything without pulp! It’s also a healthy alternative to avoid sugar-filled beverages and sodas. Drinkmate is easy to use and features a patented Fizz Infuser allowing for controlled carbonation with just the press of a button, thanks to its built-in CO2 cylinder. No electricity or batteries needed. idrinkproducts.com

The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild in Cutchogue is hosting an Antiques, Fine Art & Handmade Crafts Fair at Peconic Recreation Center on Peconic Lane in Peconic on Saturday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show features pottery, jewelry, photography, silver, glassware, collectibles, handmade crafts and more. Free admission. For more information, visit oldtownartsguild.org or call 631-734-6382.

Popular art supply store Golden Eagle in East Hampton continues to offer 50% off a wide variety of canvases and wood panels for your artistic endeavors. Golden Eagle, 79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. Open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sale runs while supplies last. In person only—no phone calls, no holds. Must take merchandise at time of purchase.

How about some teak? Contact Hampton Teak (372 Montauk Highway, Wainscott) at their new website, hamptonteak.com by August 31 and enjoy 20% off!

Don’t sleep on these deals. Speaking of sleeping, The Elegant John in East Hampton continues to offer the finest quality goose down comforters and pillows with their best price guarantee. 74 Montauk Highway, 631-324-2636, downfactorystore.com.

Need more? Hildreth’s Home Goods is offering 20% off its Matouk line of home goods and accessories through August 31. 51 Main Street, Southampton (631-283-2300) and 109 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, (631-329-8800), hildreths.com. Committed to bringing customers the best since 1842.

Tired of cleaning your house? Leave it to the pros—Schindler Window Cleaning, Schindler House Washing, Schindler Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning. schindlercleaning.com.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK:

You may have noticed that people are still leaving donations on the steps of the former Dominican Sisters Thrift Store on Washington Street in Sag Harbor. Is it inattention or a subtle form of protest at the loss of the village’s only second-hand store? Probably a mixture of both. The Sag Harbor Chamber says that Henry Lehr, the high-end men’s clothing chain, is moving into the space from its current spot on Washington Street. The old bank across the street is rapidly becoming a new, high-tech Chase Bank. Greenport also recently said farewell to its Dominican Sisters store. Changing times.

Maisonette, the e-commerce site for all things in the luxury children’s space, is popping up at Theory East Hampton August 18–27. They work with luxury stationery brand Mrs. John L. Strong who will have a specialist on hand August 24 for: custom birth announcements; family holiday cards; notecards; gift enclosures; party invitations. Join the Maisonette family for 10 days of shopping and children’s activities, beginning daily at 3 p.m. Shop back-to-school essentials and holiday pre-order items from brands including Levi’s, ODLR Kids, La Ligne French tote bags, Babiators, Bobo Choses, Brother Vellies, Olli Ella, Nanos, Pehr, Caramel and many more. maisonette.com