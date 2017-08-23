Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is open for business!

by Scoop Team

As of August 1, Southampton Hospital has a new name: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

A long time coming, the change was officially welcomed by Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Medicine and Stony Brook University leadership, staff and government leaders when they joined to commemorate the hospital joining the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system on Tuesday, August 22.

“Today signifies a bold step forward in realizing a new vision for bringing advanced medical care closer to home for residents of the East End of Long Island,” Stony Brook University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., MD said in an announcement sent out Tuesday. “We have raised a new flag and unveiled a new sign over the hospital entrance to symbolically signify the start of a new era for what is now called Stony Brook Southampton Hospital,” he continued, adding, “Today we stand at an intersection, where academic medicine and community medicine come together as one. Each partner brings unique strengths to this relationship, as we work to provide the very best in healthcare on Long Island.”

Stony Brook and Southampton will combine the specialists, clinical trials and advanced technology of an academic medical center with the convenience and personalized care of a community hospital. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital now provides care under Stony Brook University Hospital’s New York State operating license.

“We are creating a new network of healthcare providers that spans from Montauk to Manhattan and beyond,” said Kenneth Kaushansky, MD, Senior Vice President, Health Sciences, and dean of Stony Brook University School of Medicine. “Bringing these two institutions together provides new opportunities to train our providers in a community-based setting—in the ‘real world’ outside the boundaries of academia.”

The two hospitals have already successfully collaborated in bringing many new educational and clinical programs to the community.

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul joined a number of elected officials in congratulating Stony Brook and Southampton in celebrating this milestone. “I commend all of you for never giving up, for continuing to put the people of this community first and making sure that now as a result of your efforts, they will receive first-rate, world-class healthcare because of this day,” she said.

The two hospitals also obtained approval for a cardiac catheterization laboratory located at Southampton, which is slated to open on September 5. And earlier this summer, a groundbreaking took place at the site of the future Phillips Family Cancer Center in Southampton, which is expected to be complete in late 2018.

“I’m proud to be a member of a board that saw that the best way to secure the blessings of access to high-quality healthcare for our communities was to join forces with the State University of New York acting through its Stony Brook University Hospital. We are so pleased we chose you to be our partner. It was our best decision,” Southampton Hospital Association Board Chair Kenneth B. Wright said.

“Since the founding of Southampton Hospital in 1909, our mission has been to provide access to the highest quality healthcare for the communities of the South Fork,” Stony Brook Southampton Hospital CEO Robert Chaloner said. “We are completing this mission—we’re now, with Stony Brook, going to be able to fulfill this mission in ways that our founders would never have imagined—with new services, new technology, with new people and new programs.”

Stony Brook Medicine graduate medical education programs have also been introduced at Southampton—including internship and residency programs for internal medicine and family medicine, plus osteopathic medicine programs in surgery and transitional year resident programs. Additional rotations are planned for Emergency Medicine students and residents.

“During the past five years, Stony Brook and Southampton have already taken many bold steps to develop the Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system,” said L. Reuven Pasternak, MD, CEO, Stony Brook University Hospital, and Vice President for Health Systems, Stony Brook Medicine. “Among other achievements, we have collaborated to attain a provisional Level 3 Trauma Center designation, opened a new hybrid operating room with sophisticated imaging technology, opened a new cardiology practice in Southampton and developed a robust vascular program.”

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is open now.

Learn more at southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.