Susan Lacy Previews Steven Spielberg Documentary

by SOTH Team

Documentarian Susan Lacy spent more than 30 hours interviewing legendary filmmaker and East Ender Steven Spielberg for the upcoming documentary Spielberg, slated to air on October 7 on HBO. According to Associated Press (AP), Lacy didn’t expect to get to speak with Spielberg as much as she did.

Lacy ended up meeting with Spielberg 17 times during filming, where he dropped interesting tidbits, such as his least favorite film in the Indiana Jones series: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Fans may be surprised, considering most fans would consider Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull to be the worst of the franchise.

“I could not believe how articulate he was about the process of making films and his process of making films, and how much fun he had talking about it,” Lacy told AP. “Every actor I interviewed, and I interviewed everybody… that’s what they were most impressed with: How much he understands the process of filmmaking and how he sees ahead when he’s shooting… There are very few filmmakers who have that skill, and it impressed everyone.”

Lacy believes that Spielberg’s most important message for future filmmakers (and artists in general) is Spielberg’s belief in himself.

Check out Spielberg on October 7 on HBO.