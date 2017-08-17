Taylor Swift Makes ‘Extremely Generous’ Donation to Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation

by SOTH Team

Taylor Swift will donate money to the Joyful Heart Foundation, the organization founded by actress, director, producer and East Ender Mariska Hargitay. Swift’s donation comes just days after a jury ruled in favor of Swift in a countersuit against DJ David Mueller, who sued Swift after she reported him to his employer for groping her during a photo op.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” Swift said in a statement. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Huffington Post reports that the Joyful Heart Foundation is among the first organizations to receive a donation from the country/pop star. Maile M. Zambuto, CEO of the Joyful Heart Foundation, told Huffington Post that Swift’s donation is an “extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence” and that the funds will go toward the foundation’s main initiatives: healing programs, advocacy work and educational work.

Hargitay also spoke with Huffington Post. “I hope that Taylor’s very public experience—and her decision to speak out—not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity. I’m honored by her dedication to these issues, and I’m deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation,” she said.

Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 with a mission to “transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.” Among the goals of the Joyful Heart Foundation is the elimination of the United States’ rape kit backlog.

For more information on the Joyful Heart Foundation and its programs, visit joyfulheartfoundation.org.