The Summer’s Top 10 Stories on DansPapers.com

by DansPapers.com

DansPapers.com had a great summer filled with exciting stories of community, arts, news and more. Here are just a few of the biggest stories we covered.

1. Dan’s Taste of Summer Never Tasted So Good: Our announcement for Dan’s Taste of Summer 2017 was the kickoff to the biggest food events in the Hamptons. We announced that two new events would join the lineup: MonTaco and Rosé Soirée.

2. Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Now $3 Million Dollars from Goal: In the wake of the devastating fire that tore through Sag Harbor village, destroying the Sag Harbor Cinema, the Sag Harbor Partnership was formed to relaunch the theater. With donations from the likes of Billy Joel, Martin Scorcese and others, the project moves ever closer to its goal.

3. Welcome to Dan’s Country: New Statue Commemorates Dan Rattiner: Hamptonites and visitors alike are now greeted by a delightful statue of Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner riding a giant lobster on County Road 39.

4. Writers Defeat Artists, 9–6, In East Hampton Saturday: The 69th Annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game was a big success, with new initiatives such as the Future Artists & Writers Kids Clinic and the Home Run Challenge.

5. Thoughts Awaiting the Solar Eclipse in the Hamptons: The solar eclipse took place on Monday, August 21 and saw Hamptonites staring (safely, hopefully) up at the sky as the moon covered the sun.

6. Behind the Hedges: AmEx Rents Grey Gardens: The infamous Grey Gardens estate in East Hampton was rented by American Express for summer events. The credit card company received pushback from the town, with various zoning laws cited.

7. Alec Baldwin Talks “Nevertheless” Memoir, Authors Night & More: In an exclusive sit-down with East Hampton resident Alec Baldwin talked about his family, his now-iconic impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, his memoir and more.

8. Stargazer On the Mend: Icon’s Future Looks Bright But More Funds Are Needed: Artist Linda Scott’s Stargazer sculpture in Manorville had been suffering since Scott’s death in 2015, but East Enders Ben Black and Jarred Kessler made a sizable donation that went toward repairing the beloved structure.

9. East Hampton Village Hosts First Street Fair in Over 300 Years: Hosted by the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce, the First Annual Spring Celebration Street Fair marked the first time East Hampton hosted a street fair in three centuries!

10. Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Is Open for Business: On August 1, Southampton Hospital officially became Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, joining the family of Stony Brook Medicine and Stony Brook University.