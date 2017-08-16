Where Hamptons Celebs Dine: Jay Leno, Justin Timberlake, SJP and More

by SOTH Team

A sure sign of summer: Celebrities were spotted dining out at local hotspots all over the Hamptons this week.

Michael Symon, co-host of ABC’s The Chew, enjoyed a meal with family and friends at Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton last week. Symon will be Florence Fabricant’s talk series guest at Guild Hall this Sunday, August 20.

Speaking of Guild Hall, after his performance there last month, Jay Leno has been enjoying time on the East End. Local fans were delighted to run into the former Tonight Show host last Sunday, when he graciously agreed to pictures while strolling—and enjoying frozen yogurt—on Riverhead’s Main Street.

Pharrell Willams and Justin Timberlake enjoyed some barbecue at Townline BBQ with a large group last Saturday night.

Actress Emma Roberts dined outside at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton with a friend Saturday night, where Christie Brinkley and daughter Alexa Ray Joel dined Sunday night in the front room.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick dined with friends at Nick & Toni’s on Monday night.

Chef Eric Ripert dined with his wife and son Friday night at Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor.

It seems like everyone else in Sag Harbor was at the new and improved SagTown on Main Street in the village last weekend. The coffee shop, which was shuttered after the Main Street fire last December, reopened on Saturday, August 5—and it’s bigger and better than ever. Stop by for a cup and check out the brand new menu.