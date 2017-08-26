Where They Dine: Bobby Flay, Adriana Lima and More

by SOTH Team

Legendary editor Suzanne Rafer breakfasted with a friend at the Golden Pear last Wednesday morning while painter David Slater sat with friends at the window table.

A fan reported seeing actor Joseph Sikora from Starz Network’s Power dining with friends at Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor last Wednesday.

Mixed martial arts fighter Ian “The Hurricane” Heinisch recently dined at Southampton Social Club while model Kim Feenstra took in the scene from another table.

Peyton Manning recently lunched at 75 Main in Southampton, while at another table jewelry designer Kendra Scott and her family enjoyed a mid-day meal.

Celebrity hair stylist Marc Zowine and his husband-to-be Matthew Carmody enjoyed a lobster dinner at Duryea’s last Thursday after an afternoon of jet skiing off Montauk.

Myron and Susan Levine hosted a big Slow Food East End dinner in their beautiful Sag Harbor home last Thursday. Anne Howard, Slow Food East End Chair, announced that, at over 70 people, it was in fact the largest Slow Food Community Potluck ever held on the East End. Guests included Sagaponack cookbook author Hillary Davis, who brought a pan of her Peaches and Cream Tart, from her first cookbook Cuisine Nicoise. All of the dishes featured locally sourced ingredients.

Former Yankee centerfielder Bernie Williams dined at Indian Wells Tavern Friday night.

Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima dined casually at Sag Harbor’s Bay Burger last Saturday night.

Chef Bobby Flay stopped in at Indian Wells Tavern Sunday night for a burger with a female friend.