Alec Baldwin Earns Emmy for ‘SNL’ Trump Impression

by SOTH Team

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 69th annual Primetime Emmys Sunday for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (SNL). This was his third Emmy win and 18th nomination.

The actor beat fellow funnymen Louie Anderson (Baskets), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tony Hale (Veep) and Matt Walsh (Veep) in the category.

“I suppose I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said as he accepted the award from presenters Seth Meyers and James Corden.

President Trump, of course, wasn’t always a politician. During his time as a reality TV icon, Trump’s long running reality competition show The Apprentice was nominated for eight Emmy Awards but never won. He’s since held the Emmys in disdain, and it’s likely 2017’s show, including Baldwin’s win and host Stephen Colbert‘s many jabs at Trump, didn’t help.

Baldwin thanked wife Hilaria Baldwin, adding, “My wife and I had three children in three years, but we didn’t have a child last year during the SNL season. I wonder if there’s a correlation there? All you men out there, you put that orange wig on—it’s birth control, trust me.”

Fellow Trump administration impersonators on SNL Kate McKinnon (as Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway) and Melissa McCarthy (as former Press Secretary Sean Spicer) also won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.

On a related note, Spicer appeared on the show at the behest of Colbert, who used him to make a joke about the crowd size at this year’s Emmys. Baldwin actually posed for a shot with Spicer—or maybe Spicer actually posed for a shot with Baldwin…it probably depends on who you ask.

Baldwin was also nominated in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program category for ABC’s Match Game, but he lost to RuPaul Charles, host of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Logo TV.

Later, Baldwin and fellow Hampton fan Edie Falco presented the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Donald Glover, who plays Earn on FX’s excellent half-hour comedy Atlanta.

Baldwin played Trump in 15 episodes of SNL Season 42, which had a total of 21 episodes. He also appeared in the role on an episode of SNL’s summer spinoff Weekend Update. He will return as Trump on SNL‘s Season 43, starting with the first episode on Saturday, September 30 on NBC.

Visit emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners for a complete list of this year’s winners and nominees.