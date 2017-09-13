Alec Baldwin Tells Ellen He Will Play Trump in SNL Season 43 Premiere

by SOTH Team

During a visit to The Ellen Degeneres Show on Wednesday, Amagansett actor Alec Baldwin confirmed he will bring his Donald Trump impression to the premiere of Saturday Night Live Season 43 later this month.

“The season premiere is September 30th, and I’m going to do that, yeah—I’m going to do a couple of them,” Baldwin told Ellen Degeneres, to the delight of fans everywhere. The 30 Rock star had previously seemed unsure if he would definitely return with his Trump impression, but he’s clearly committed to at least a few appearances. “We’re going to do it until…,” Baldwin said, trailing off before saying what? Trump’s impeachment? Trump’s resignation? Trump’s defeat in 2020? Trump’s eight-years as president concludes?

Whatever the reason, choosing to do SNL this season will certainly help sell his new book.

Baldwin was on the show promoting You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump, his new parody memoir, written with Kurt Andersen, about Trump’s first 100 days in office. The actor said the book comes out on Election Day, November 7, adding, “When you read it, what’s weird is, stuff that Kurt wrote six months ago—it’s already coming true.”

Following the good news about his return to SNL, Baldwin shared a video of him teaching his daughter Carmen how to act like Trump, and it’s incredibly cute. Today is also his and Hilaria‘s son Leonardo’s first birthday.

Saturday Night Live Season 43 premieres on Saturday, September 30 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.