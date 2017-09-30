Alec Baldwin Will Play Trump Tonight on SNL Season 43 Premiere

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin and his beloved Donald Trump impersonation return to the small screen tonight in the premiere of Saturday Night Live‘s much-anticipated Season 43.
As has regularly been the case, expect Baldwin to appear as Trump in the episode’s cold open sketch, which comes on before the host monologue, and always ends with the famous phrase: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”
Baldwin played Trump in 15 of SNL‘s 21 Season 42 episodes, plus an additional appearance on the Weekend Update series this summer. This last season was the show’s highest rated in decades, in large part due to Baldwin’s appearances as Trump, and it earned 22 Emmy nominations—more than any season in the show’s long history.
Among them, the actor earned an individual Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his turn as the hapless president. He also won a Critics’ Choice Award.
The impression grabbed so much attention this season, Trump even came after Baldwin, insulting him and the show more than once on Twitter, but the 30 Rock star has no intention of stopping. His satirical book, You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump, written with Kurt Andersen from the perspective of Trump during his first 100 days in office, is due in stores on November 7.
A Dominican newspaper even mistakenly used a photo of Baldwin in his Trump makeup instead of a picture of the actual president.
We can’t wait to see what he does tonight.
Watch Baldwin play Trump on the Season 43 premiere of Saturday Night Live on NBC tonight, September 30 at 11;30 p.m.