Behind the Hedges: Amagansett Dunes Project for $2.5 Million

27 Hampton Lane, Amagansett. Photo: Via Sotheby's
September 19, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

This Amagansett Dunes house is listed for the modest price of $2.525 million. At .42 acres and with a gunite pool, this property is quite lovely, but could use a few improvements. The house itself is 1355 square feet and is configured as a two-bedroom with 1.5 baths. There’s also a loft space, a great room with wood-burning fireplace and a kitchen that needs updating. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com
