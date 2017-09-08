Behind the Hedges: Seven Sisters Andrews House for Sale

Andrews House in Montauk. Photo: Via Sotheby's
September 8, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Want to own one of the iconic, classic Montauk Seven Sisters houses? Rylan Jacka and Mark Webb of Sotheby’s have listed the Andrews House, 153 Deforest Road, for $16.25 million. For the uninitiated, the Seven Sisters were created by Arthur Benson in 1879 when he purchased practically all of Montauk. He hired Frederick Law Olmsted to design the landscaping and McKim, Mead & White to design seven homes for Benson and his friends. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

